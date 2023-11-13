Hamas has 'lost control of Gaza', says Israel defence minister

World World Hamas has 'lost control of Gaza', says Israel defence minister

Hamas has 'lost control of Gaza', says Israel defence minister

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 23:46:40 PKT

(AFP) – Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said Hamas has "lost control" of the Gaza Strip it has ruled for 16 years.

"Hamas has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases," he said without providing evidence. "They don't have faith in the government anymore," Gallant added in a video broadcast on Israel's main TV stations.

North Gaza hospitals not functioning as fighting rages

Hospitals in northern Gaza are no longer functioning amid fuel shortages and intense combat.

The death toll inside Al-Shifa hospital, the territory’s largest, is rising, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday.

Gaza death toll reaches 11,240 including 4,630 children, says Gaza media office

The total death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 11,240 on Monday, according to the media office of the Hamas-controlled government in the besieged enclave.

The toll since October 7 includes 4,630 children and 3,130 women, according to the media office spokesperson.

Top Israeli diplomat says global pressure over Gaza war increasing

Israel is facing mounting international pressure over the human cost of its war with Gaza's Hamas rulers but is working to expand its "window of legitimacy", its top diplomat said Monday.

"We have two or three weeks until international pressure really steps up but the foreign ministry is working to broaden the window of legitimacy, and the fighting will carry on for as long as necessary," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said, as quoted by his spokesman.

Tensions in the West Bank continue to rise as war shows no sign of slowing down

Palestinian residents in the West Bank city of Hebron held a funeral procession Monday for a man killed during an Israeli raid.

Even before the Israeli-Hamas war, tensions in the West Bank between Israeli forces and Palestinians were high. Since October 7, the situation has gone from bad to worse.

"The violence in this area, locals tell me, is getting worse," says Danielle Robertson who is reporting from Bethlehem. "Many are afraid to leave their homes."

