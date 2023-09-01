Minister identifies accused, facilitators involved in Karachi street crime

01 September,2023

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Caretaker Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Haris Nawaz said on Friday the facilitators and the accused of the crime in Karachi have been identified.

While giving an exclusive interview to Dunya News, the caretaker interior minister of Sindh, Brigadier (r) Nawaz said no one was safe from street criminals in Karachi.

He said Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Shikarpur were among the four sensitive areas of Kachcha. “This is a clear message that no one can challenge the government's writ,” the he sadi.

The caretaker interior minister said regarding drugs, the government has told the teachers to deliver lectures to the people.

“Strict action will be taken against drug dealers; we want to make Karachi a cradle of peace. We need to eliminate drugs from Karachi and there is no system in our government. There will be no political interference,” the minister said.

Nawaz said the process of accountability in armed forces was very strict as three-star in the armed forces has been jailed.

“Action will be taken against those who have committed corruption, who will take the law into their hands. Action will also be taken against them,”. he explained.

He further said until the elections were held and the caretaker setup would work.

“When the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces election date, we will conduct clean and transparent elections. We have tried to install good people in the government institutions,” he concluded.

