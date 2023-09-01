Nigeria's labour union to strike over rising cost of living

World World Nigeria's labour union to strike over rising cost of living

Nigeria's labour union to strike over rising cost of living

01 September,2023 06:20 pm

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's union Labour Congress plans to go on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to protest over the cost of living crisis after the government scrapped a costly petrol subsidy, it said on Friday.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which represents millions of workers across most sectors of Africa's largest economy, including parts of the oil industry, also plans to call out workers on Sept. 21 for an indefinite strike.

The unions will "embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until steps are taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment being experienced around the country," Union leader Joe Ajaero said in a statement.