Zimbabwe's opposition calls for new elections

World World Zimbabwe's opposition calls for new elections

Zimbabwe's opposition calls for new elections

29 August,2023 07:04 pm

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's main opposition party the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) on Tuesday called for a fresh election after it disputed the result of last week's vote and called it a fraud.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba told a news conference that the party was calling on the African Union and Southern African regional bloc SADC to facilitate a return to legitimacy in the southern African country.

The elections commission late on Saturday declared incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling ZANU-PF party the winner of last week's presidential vote, but analysts have widely questioned the credibility of the result.