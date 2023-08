Libyan PM dismisses foreign minister over Israel meeting

28 August,2023 04:56 pm

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has dismissed Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush after her meeting with her Israeli counterpart triggered protests, a Libyan government source said on Monday.