China defence ministry urges US to stop 'arming' Taiwan

China urges US to fulfil its commitment not to support the independence of Taiwan

25 August,2023 03:51 pm

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's defence ministry on Friday urged the United States to stop "arming" Taiwan, after the U.S. State Department approved a possible $500 million sale to the island of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment.

"China urges the U.S. side to effectively fulfil its commitment not to support the independence of Taiwan, to immediately stop arming Taiwan, and to stop enhancing U.S.-Taiwan military ties," ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement issued on Friday.

