Indian PM Modi's Pakistani sister to tie him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

22 August,2023 01:22 pm

New Delhi, India (Web Desk) - Pakistani woman Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who has been staying in India since her marriage, will tie a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan in Delhi. She makes handmade rakhis for the Prime Minister every year.

She will also gift the Prime Minister a book on agriculture since he was fond of reading, news agency ANI reported.

Shaikh, who moved to India from Pakistan over 30 years ago, said she has been tying rakhi to PM Modi since his days with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She also performed the ritual when Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Pakistani woman wished a long and healthy life for PM Modi and heaped praise on him for his governance.

"I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true. Earlier, when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he did," she said.

"Whenever I tied rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all my wishes would be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Shaikh was unable to tie rakhi to the Prime Minister for the last two to three years due to the lockdown and social distancing restrictions. She had sent it to him by post.