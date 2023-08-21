Thailand's Pheu Thai joins military rivals in bid to form government

Thailand's bicameral parliament has been deadlocked for weeks on forming a government

21 August,2023

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Pheu Thai Party vowed on Monday to deliver on a raft of election promises and change the constitution, as it unveiled an 11-party alliance that includes some military-linked rivals that will try to form a coalition government this week.

Thailand's bicameral parliament has been deadlocked for weeks on forming a government, after the anti-establishment election winner Move Forward succumbed to conservative resistance in parliament, leaving second-placed Pheu Thai to take up the effort.

While the proposed alliance is a step towards ending the stalemate, the pact between the populist Pheu Thai and some of old military-linked enemies could prolong concern about a new bout of instability after nearly two decades of on-off turmoil.

Parliament will vote on Tuesday on the prime ministerial bid of Pheu Thai's Srettha Thavisin, a 60-year-old real estate mogul who was thrust into politics only a few months ago.

"We are confident that Srettha will pass the vote," Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew told a press conference.

"We must quickly work to restore the economy and come up with policies that will develop mechanisms for the stability of politics, the economy and society," he said, after announcing how many cabinet portfolios each party would get.

Pheu Thai's pact includes parties created by generals who were behind 2006 and 2014 coups against its governments, and engineered re-writes of a constitution to make it extremely difficult for election winners not favoured by the conservative establishment to form governments.

Most Thais disagree with the idea of a coalition government that includes military-backed groups, an opinion poll showed on Sunday.

Cholnan acknowledged the political divisions in the alliance but said rival forces had a duty to the public to not delay the formation of a government.

"Throughout this time we faced division with a fair heart and a determination to overcome that division," he said. "The goal right now is shared responsibility for the sake of the country."

The alliance comprises 314 lawmakers and Srettha needs 375 votes from the combined upper and lower houses of parliament to be endorsed as premier and form the next government.

It will be counting on support from non-alliance members, including from the upper house Senate, to get it over the line.

Pheu Thai said it would lead a coalition government that would deliver on populist promises including tackling graft, boosting the minimum wage and providing handouts in digital currency.

It also said it would forge ahead with changing the constitution to make it more democratic, but would steer clear of amending laws related to the monarchy.

Move Forward's bold plan to change part of the criminal code that insulates the palace from criticism was the main reason its government bid collapsed.

The party has declined to back Pheu Thai's multi-party effort, calling it a distortion of the election result and against the public will.