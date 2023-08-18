UK reports first case of new COVID virus variant

18 August,2023 10:52 pm

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday the first case of COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 had been detected in the country in an individual with no recent travel history.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was tracking the new, highly mutated variant of the virus that causes COVID.

The variant has also been identified in Israel, Denmark and the United States.

