UK's Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince to meet 'at the earliest opportunity' - PM's office

17 August,2023 07:04 pm

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed deepening ties between their two countries during a call on Thursday, Sunak's office said, after media reports the crown prince had been invited to Britain.

"The Prime Minister and Crown Prince said they would continue working closely together to progress UK-Saudi cooperation and looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," Sunak's office said in a statement.