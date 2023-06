Huge fire breaks out near Iran's Mashahad

04 June,2023 08:51 pm

DUBAI (Reuters) - A huge fire broke out on Sunday at a storehouse near the northeastern Iranian city of Mashahad, the official IRNA news agency reported.

"Firefighters have been dispatched from different areas of the city", the agency said, without giving further details.