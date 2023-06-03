Egypt and Israel's defence ministers discuss border shooting incident

03 June,2023 11:21 pm

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's defence minister Mohamed Zaki offered his condolences on Saturday to his Israeli counterpart following a shooting incident that left three Israeli soldiers and one Egyptian security officer dead, the Egyptian army said.

In a phone call, the ministers discussed taking necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of border shooting incidents, an army statement said.