Brazil's president Lula to visit Paris

Lula to come to Paris on June 22-23-Macron's office

03 June,2023 06:25 pm

PARIS (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Paris on June 22 and 23, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.

The leaders will meet as part of the "Summit for a New Global Financial Pact", which will tackle the reform of multilateral development banks (MDB), the debt crisis, financing for green technologies, the creation of new international taxes and financing instruments, and special drawing rights.