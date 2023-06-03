Tayyip Erdogan takes oath for third time as Turkiye's president

Tayyip Erdogan takes oath for third time as Turkiye's president

03 June,2023 05:48 pm

Ankara (Dunya News/Reuters)- The newly elected President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took the oath of office today (Saturday) in the capital Ankara.

"I, as president, swear upon my honour and integrity before the great Turkish nation and history to safeguard the existence and independence of the state ... to abide by the constitution, the rule of law, democracy, the principles and reforms of Ataturk, and the principles of the secular republic," Erdogan said in a ceremony at the parliament in Ankara, which was broadcast live on television.

According to media reports, heads of many countries, including Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president.

President Recep Tayyip was elected as the President of Turkiye for the third time after winning the run-off stage on May 28.

It should be noted that the party of Turkish President Recep Tayyip has been in power for almost two decades, he was elected as the Prime Minister of Turkiye in 2003 and became the President of the country in 2014, so now his tenure has entered the third decade.

Turkiye's longest serving leader, Erdogan won 52.2% support in a May 28 runoff vote. His election victory upended the predictions of most opinion polls and came despite a cost-of-living crisis that was seen to have dampened his prospects.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Ankara, Turkiye on a two-day official visit on Friday night to attend the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which is scheduled to take place today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

High officials from Turkish Foreign Ministry and Pakistan Mission in Turkiye received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport, Ankara.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are also accompanied the Prime Ministers on the Turkiye visit.

The Prime Minister is visiting Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in the swearing-in ceremony on his re-election in the recent presidential election.

The Prime Minister will also meet prominent business leaders representing energy, infrastructure, food processing and consumer goods sectors during his two-day visit.

Turkiye went to the polls last Sunday for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round May 14.

Erdogan won with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%, according to official results.