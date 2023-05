Jordan, Iraq power link to start production on July 1

27 May,2023 11:50 pm

(Reuters) - An electricity grid interconnection between Jordan and Iraq will begin supplies to Iraq on July 1, an Iraqi official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Iraq's electricity ministry told the state news agency that production will start with an initial capacity of 50 megawatts.