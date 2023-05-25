Ukraine shouldn't use US arms inside Russia, US general says

25 May,2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has long asked Ukraine not to use US-provided military equipment to carry out attacks inside Russian territory, the top US general said on Thursday, following accusations that pro-Ukrainian militia used US armoured vehicles.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said his office was looking into imagery showing the vehicles allegedly used in an attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod. But he said the US position against such US equipment being used inside Russia was clear to Kyiv.

