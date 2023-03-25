Iftar Timings Mar 25 - Ramazan 3
LHR
06:19 PM
KHI
06:47 PM
ISB
06:25 PM
PWR
06:32 PM
QTA
06:48 PM
China's attitude towards developing stable, constructive Sino-US relations unchanged

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's attitude towards developing a healthy, stable and constructive Sino-U.S. relationship remains unchanged, while it hopes the United States will stop using "unscrupulous means" to contain and suppress China, China's foreign minister Qin Gang said on Saturday.

China hopes the two nations will work together to promote bilateral relations to overcome difficulties and return to healthy and stable developments, Qin said as he met U.S.- friendly organizations and business representatives in Beijing.

Qin said China will continue to provide a better business environment for global companies, including U.S. firms.

 