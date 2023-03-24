Iftar Timings Mar 24 - Ramazan 2
LHR
06:18 PM
KHI
06:46 PM
ISB
06:25 PM
PWR
06:31 PM
QTA
06:48 PM
UK PM Sunak raised judicial reforms with Israel's Netanyahu - Sunak's office

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak raised the issue of Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul during a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in London on Friday, a spokesman for Sunak's office said.

"The prime minister stressed the importance of upholding the democratic values that underpin our relationship, including in the proposed judicial reforms in Israel," Sunak's office said.

 