UK PM Sunak raised judicial reforms with Israel's Netanyahu - Sunak's office

World World UK PM Sunak raised judicial reforms with Israel's Netanyahu - Sunak's office

UK PM Sunak raised judicial reforms with Israel's Netanyahu - Sunak's office

24 March,2023 05:55 pm

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak raised the issue of Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul during a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in London on Friday, a spokesman for Sunak's office said.

"The prime minister stressed the importance of upholding the democratic values that underpin our relationship, including in the proposed judicial reforms in Israel," Sunak's office said.