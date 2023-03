Japan PM Kishida, India's Modi set to strengthen cooperation, Kishida says

Japan PM Kishida, India's Modi set to strengthen cooperation, Kishida says

20 March,2023 05:30 pm

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he confirmed with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that they would strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

Kishida was speaking to reporters in New Delhi.