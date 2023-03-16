Assad visits Russia, affirms support in Ukraine War

16 March,2023 08:29 pm

MOSCOW (Web Desk) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held an important meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad and discussed the situation in the Ukraine war and Damascus's reconciliation with Turkey.

According to the International news agency, Bashar al-Assad along with government and military officials arrived in Russia on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from President Putin.

Both leaders discussed the prospects of bilateral economic cooperation and agreed on necessary measures for stability and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

Mr Assad affirmed Moscow's support in the Ukraine war, saying that Russia was facing old and new Nazism. He said the visit would mark “a new facet” in his country’s ties with Moscow.

Russia supported the Assad regime with its military hardware during the war against Daish. Turkey and the United States always expressed concerns about the joint actions of Damascus and Moscow.

