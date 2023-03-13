Colombia's Petro accuses crime group of breaking ceasefire

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's President Gustavo Petro accused the Clan del Golfo, the country's biggest criminal group, of breaking a ceasefire by attacking an aqueduct during demonstrations by miners protesting against military operations targeting illegal gold mining.

Roadblocks connected to the protests affected up to 300,000 people across 12 municipalities in Colombia's Antioquia and Cordoba provinces, resulting in shortages of fuel, food and medicine, the government said.

Police lifted the majority of the roadblocks last week.

"By breaking the pipes, they have left Taraza without drinking water. The Clan del Golfo versus humble people," Petro said in a Twitter message on Sunday, referring to an attack in the municipality.

The group "has broken the ceasefire," he said.

The government reached a ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo - also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC) - as part of efforts to end the group's part in Colombia's internal armed conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people over six decades.

The group did not immediately respond to Petro's statement.

Gold miner Mineros SA has suspended its operations in the region until it can guarantee security, it said in a statement.

Petro is hoping Congress will pass a law approving surrender deals for criminal gangs, including benefits such as reduced prison sentences, in exchange for dismantling operations and paying reparations to victims, among other things.

Miners continue to protest in the region, with attacks against medical facilities, vandalism and roadblocks encouraged by the Clan del Golfo, according to the military, police and government.

Negotiations between the government and the miners have not yet resulted in a deal.

The military has stepped up operations to secure the region. Over the weekend soldiers blew up four excavators used in illegal gold mining in the Cauca river, raising the number of machines destroyed in the last fortnight to 13.

Illegal gold mining in Colombia and other countries in South America is considered an environmental disaster due to the destruction it wreaks on numerous ecosystems, including mercury contamination in rivers.