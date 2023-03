Egypt may offer stakes in state-controlled firms to strategic investors

08 March,2023

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's prime minister said on Wednesday his government was in favour of "strategic investors" buying stakes in big state-owned companies.

Speaking after the cabinet's weekly meeting, Mostafa Madbouly said the government was considering offering stakes in listed companies on top of the planned IPOs for 32 companies.