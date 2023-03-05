Egypt's Suez Canal tugboats working to move stranded container ship

05 March,2023 10:34 pm

(Reuters) - Four Suez Canal tugboats are working to move a stranded container ship bound for Portugal after it broke down in the waterway on Sunday, the Canal Authority said.

The authority's spokesman said in a statement that MSC ISTANBUL, which is sailing under the flag of Liberia, was on its way from Malaysia to Portugal when it got stuck.

The spokesman also said traffic in the vital waterway has not been affected.