Schoolteacher stabbed to death by pupil in southwest France

22 February,2023 05:20 pm

PARIS (Reuters) - Local officials said a teacher was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old pupil on Wednesday at a Roman Catholic high school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz in southwestern France.

Pupils fled in panic after the stabbing, local newspaper Sud Ouest said. The Spanish-language teacher, a woman, was 50 years old, Sud Ouest said.

Police arrested the pupil, who told another teacher he was possessed and heard voices that instructed him to attack the teacher, according to local media including BFM TV.

"My thoughts are with the family, colleagues and the pupils. I will be going to the site straight away," Education Minister Pap Ndiaye said.