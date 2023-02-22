India says 'era is not for war' as G20 finance meet starts

22 February,2023 10:26 am

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India on Wednesday reiterated its stance on the war in Ukraine that it was time for dialogue and diplomacy, days ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion and as G20 finance officials started a meeting near Bengaluru.

"Today's era is not for war. Democracy, dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," Anurag Thakur, India's information minister, told a news conference after welcoming delegates to the meeting which ends on Saturday.