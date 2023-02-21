Rare case as footage of 110 years old Titanic debris released

World World Rare case as footage of 110 years old Titanic debris released

Rare case as footage of 110 years old Titanic debris released

21 February,2023 07:31 pm

FALMOUTH (Web Desk) –Titanic, a gigantic seaplane of Great Britain, drowned almost 110 years ago. Unbelievably as it may sound, the video of the Titanic debris was released recently and it had left people in awe and wonder.

The 80 minute video was published by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) after 25 years since the release of the Titanic movie. People can easily see the debris of the Titanic in the video.

The institution that published the report said the footage was recorded almost three kilometers beneath the surface of the sea.

As per the WHOI, Dr Robert Baillard discovered the remains of the Titanic in 1985 after the plane drowned in 1912.

Out of 2223 passengers and staff on the plane, only 705 survived when the Titanic collided with a huge iceberg on the night of April 14, 1912.

