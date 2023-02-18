Slovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4

World World Slovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4

Slovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4

18 February,2023 08:13 pm

LJUBLJANA Reuters) - Slovenia's former president, Borut Pahor, raised 60,000 euros ($64,164) for charities helping children diagnosed with cancer from the sale of his 1991 Renault 4 and handed over the keys to the winning bidder on Sunday.

Businessman Aleksandar Fratar placed the best bid in an auction. "Our intension was to help these fighters (children)," Fratar said.

Pahor, a former fashion model, served two terms as Slovenian president, a mostly ceremonial position. He ended his second five-year term last year and was succeeded by Natasa Pirc Musar, the country's first female president.

"I knew (from the start) that this would not be a auction for people who just like good cars, but for people who have big hearts," Pahor said.