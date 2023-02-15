Destruction of ammunition caused loud noise in Iran's Kerman - Tasnim

15 February,2023 07:25 pm

DUBAI (Reuters) - A loud noise heard on Wednesday in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman was caused by the destruction of old ammunition, the governor of Kerman province said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"The source of the loud noise heard today was the destruction of old ammunition by the army in a barrack located 30 km west of Kerman," the governor said.

Iranian media had earlier reported an unexplained loud noise, which had shaken buildings in the city of Kerman.