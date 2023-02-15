Tunisia opposition decries 'repressive' arrests

15 February,2023 06:56 pm

Tunis (AFP) – Tunisia's main opposition coalition on Wednesday slammed a string of "repressive" arrests mainly targeting critics of President Kais Saied, including members of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

Police in the North African country -- birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings -- have arrested 10 public figures since Saturday, also including the director of a popular radio station and a prominent businessman.

Calling the arrests "violent and legally baseless", National Salvation Front head Ahmed Nejib Chebbi said the government's "fumbling and resorting to violence will deepen the rot" of Tunisia's political system.

The arrests come 18 months after Saied froze parliament and seized far-reaching powers, moves critics have labelled a coup.

Chebbi, whose anti-Saied alliance includes Ennahdha, accused the president of "the use of repression" and exacting "vengeance" on his rivals.

"The country is in crisis and the government is only thinking about how to neutralise its opponents," Chebbi told journalists in Tunis.

The latest arrests have come as Tunisians grapple with grave economic problems, including shortages of basic goods such as petrol and sugar.

Police on Monday night arrested former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri and Mosaique FM director Noureddine Boutar, two days after the detention of tycoon Kamel Eltaief, former top Ennahdha figure Abdelhamid Jelassi and political activist Khayam Turki.

The United Nations also voiced alarm on Tuesday over "the deepening crackdown against perceived political opponents and civil society in Tunisia".

Saied insisted Tuesday evening that authorities respected human rights, and that those who were arrested were "terrorists who must be held legally accountable".

"We will not let Tunisia be prey to these criminals and terrorists," he said during a visit to the interior ministry.