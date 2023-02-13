Top US, China diplomats weigh first meeting since balloon drama- Bloomberg News

13 February,2023 10:24 pm

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference, in what would be the diplomats' first face-to-face talks since the U.S. shot down flying objects over the country, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In recent days, the U.S. military has shot down four flying objects over North America, most recently on Sunday, when an octagonal object was downed over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said.