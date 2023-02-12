Canadian PM says US shot down UFO over Canada

Spoke to US President about event, Canadian personnel will recover and examine UFO debris, Trudeau

12 February,2023 03:59 am

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) - After a week-long Chinese surveillance balloon drama that garnered international attention North America looked to be on high alert. On Saturday, an American F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object above Canada marking the second such shootdown in as many days.

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed a shootdown that had occurred over the northern region of Yukon on Twitter. He stated that the debris from the UFO will be recovered and examined by Canadian personnel.

A day after Biden gave the order to fire down an unidentified flying object over sea ice near Deadhorse Alaska, Trudeau tweeted that he had talked with American President about the event. The US military remained mum about what, if anything, it had discovered as rescue activities got under way.

The capabilities, purpose and origin of the item are unknown at this time, according to Northern Command's statement on Saturday. It mentioned challenging arctic weather conditions such as wind cold, snow, and little sunshine that impeded search and recovery attempts. Personnel will modify recovery efforts to protect safety, Northern Command said.

Following a week-long flight across the United States and some of Canada a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by an American F-22 fighter jet on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina. However the Chinese government said that it was a civilian research vessel.

Biden had earlier received criticism from several American legislators for not shooting down the Chinese balloon sooner.