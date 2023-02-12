WHO Chief arrives in Syria with emergency medical care

World World WHO Chief arrives in Syria with emergency medical care

People are exposed to diarrheal illnesses, other health issues including mental health, says Tedros

12 February,2023 02:24 am

ALEPPO (Web Desk) - The Chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived on Saturday in the earthquake-stricken city of Aleppo in Syria, according to official media.

“Tedros arrived at Aleppo airport to tour several hospitals and shelters with (Syria's) health minister and the governor of Aleppo," Sana news agency reported.

Five days have passed since a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake which killed more than 25,000 people overall and at least 3,553 in war-torn Syria alone shook Turkiye and Syria.

Tedros announced his arrival by stating that he was traveling with essential medical supplies of about 37 metric tons. At the airport in Aleppo he told reporters, "We are really glad that we could arrive with the supplies.”

He continued by saying that the WHO will keep providing emergency medical care and bringing in additional emergency supplies required for trauma management. Another round with more than 30 metric tons will take place tomorrow, he added.

He voiced worry about the quake's consequences particularly the interruption of services. People are exposed to diarrheal illnesses as well as other health issues including mental health issues, he claimed.

Syria's Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash greeted Tedros at the airport and noted that his visit was of significant importance in many respects. He promised that he will first see the truth and what this catastrophe created. He went on to say, "We hope that Dr. Tedros realizes the reality of hospitals and what they need," pleading with the WHO to assist in filling up the equipment gaps.

According to the UN the catastrophe may have made up to 5.3 million people in Syria homeless including 200,000 individuals in Aleppo alone.

Quake survivors have gone to shelters established for those driven from other regions of Syria by nearly 12 years of conflict. Many people have lost their houses or are too afraid to enter damaged structures. Years of war have wreaked havoc on Syria's healthcare system.

"Many hospitals approximately 50 percent of healthcare facilities are not functional and those that are functioning are missing equipment lacking staff and lacking pharmaceuticals," according to WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmad Al Mandhari