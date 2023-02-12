Germany will issue visas to Turkish, Syrian earthquake victims

We want to remove barriers so that Turkish/Syrians in Germany may bring families, German Minister

12 February,2023 02:22 am

BERLIN (Web Desk) - The German Interior Minister has said on Saturday that Germany will provide three-month visas to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims who have family living there.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the daily tabloid Bild, "This is emergency relief," adding, "We want to remove all barriers so that Turkish or Syrian families living in Germany may bring their immediate family members home from the catastrophe region."

More than 25,000 people have perished in the catastrophic earthquake.

Faeser said that the people who qualify may obtain normal visas that will be granted promptly and valid for three months. Victims will be able to get refuge and obtain medical care in Germany thanks to the combined initiative with the foreign ministry, she continued.

More than half of the 2.9 million persons of Turkish descent who call Germany home also have Turkish citizenship.

