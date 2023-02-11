Palestinian killed by Jewish settler in West Bank, Palestinians say
World
Palestinian killed by Jewish settler in West Bank, Palestinians say
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Jewish settler fatally shot a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian officials said.
A number of Jewish settlers carrying pistols and one with a rifle approached the village of Qrawat Bani Hassan and one fired a shot killing 27-year-old Mothqal Rayyan, a Palestinian eye-witness told Reuters.
According to the witness, the Israeli military arrived but only protected the settlers.
Among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a spike in violence since Israel intensified raids last year in response to a series of street attacks in its cities.