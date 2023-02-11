Moldova gets new pro-EU prime minister

11 February,2023

CHISINAU: Moldova’s pro-European President Maia Sandu on Friday nominated a new prime minister after the current one resigned, triggering the government’s collapse in the struggling eastern European country.

Sandu’s choice — her pro-European security advisor Dorin Recean — is likely to be approved without hurdles in the country of 2.6 million people nestled between Romania and Ukraine.

“The new government will be formed promptly and will lead the country on the path of reconstruction,” Sandu said in a televised statement.

“We need unity to get through this tough time we are going through.” The impoverished country, which was granted EU candidate status in June 2022, faces multiple crisis, including energy blackouts since Moscow invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

Natalia Gavrilita, 45, who is from the same pro-European PAS party as Sandu, announced her resignation as premier earlier on Friday.

She didn’t elaborate on her reasons for resigning, only citing a lack of “support and trust at home”.

Sandu thanked Gavrilita for her “sacrifice and huge efforts in leading the country through so many crises”.

