Swiss gov't rejects request from Spain to allow it to re-export anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine

10 February,2023 06:45 pm

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has rejected a request from Spain to allow it to re-export Swiss-made anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, the Bern government said on Friday.

Madrid had made the request in January to allow two 35mm anti-aircraft guns, which were made in Switzerland, be sent to Ukraine.

Switzerland has previously vetoed requests from Denmark and Germany who wanted to send Swiss-made armoured vehicles and ammunition to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.