Brazil's Lula says to work for economic stability

31 January,2023 09:00 pm

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he strongly supports "economic stability" and wishes for both fiscal and social responsibility during his term, while also pledging to work towards clean energy alternatives.

Investors fear Brazil may face a spending wave under the leftist leader, with his economic team currently working on a new fiscal framework to replace the constitutional spending cap.