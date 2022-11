Russia and Ukraine to free 50 prisoners of war each, Moscow-backed leader says

Russia and Ukraine to free 50 prisoners of war each, Moscow-backed leader says

24 November,2022 04:59 pm

(Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine will each hand over 50 prisoners of war to the other on Thursday, the Moscow-backed administrator of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on the Telegram messaging service.