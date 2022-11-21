Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Nuclear plants need guaranteed protection from Russian sabotage

21 November,2022 06:25 pm

MADRID (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday urged NATO members to guarantee the protection of Ukraine’s nuclear plants from Russian sabotage.



"All our nations are interested in not having any dangerous incidents at our nuclear facilities," Zelenskiy said in a video address to NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid. "We all need guaranteed protection from Russian sabotage at nuclear facilities."