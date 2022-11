Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv

World World Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv

19 November,2022 06:47 pm

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday depicting him meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv.



"During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.