Ukraine's Zelensky says he met CIA head Burns in Kyiv

World World Ukraine's Zelensky says he met CIA head Burns in Kyiv

Zelensky on Wednesday said he had held a Tuesday meeting with US CIA Director William Burns.

17 November,2022 08:02 am

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Nov 16) said he had held a Tuesday meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, who is in the region to discuss the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Burns met President Vladimir Putin s spy chief in Turkey for the first known high-level, face-to-face US-Russian contact since the Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"We had a meeting with him ... (we) talked about all the issues that are important to Ukraine," Zelensky told a televised news conference, saying the two men had discussed what he called Russia s nuclear threat.

Burns visited Kyiv as Russia attacked the city with missiles. Zelensky said the CIA head had spent time in a bomb shelter before the two men met.

In Washington, a US official said Burns had travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian intelligence counterparts and Zelensky following his meeting in Ankara.

Polish President Andrzej Duda met Burns in Warsaw on Wednesday, the head of Poland s National Security Bureau said.

