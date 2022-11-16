Turkey's Erdogan sees no losers from peace between Ukraine, Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - There will be no losers from peace between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that a U.N-brokered export deal had allowed nearly 11 million tonnes of grain to enter global markets.
Speaking at a news conference during a summit of the G20 grouping, Erdogan said economic indicators showed the current situation could become even worse.