Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training exercise, killing three
KABUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Afghanistan s capital Kabul, killing three, the group s defence ministry said on Saturday.
"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University," said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi, adding five people were also injured.
The Taliban took control of some U.S.-made aircraft after they seized the country just over a year ago. It remains unclear how many are operational. U.S. forces deliberately damaged some military hardware as they left and Afghan forces had flown some helicopters to central Asian nations.