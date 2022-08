Taiwan says 11 Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan's median line

World World Taiwan says 11 Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan's median line

Taiwan says 11 Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan's median line

14 August,2022 04:05 pm

(Reuters) - Eleven Chinese military aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line or entered Taiwan’s air defence zone on Sunday, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said, as Beijing continues military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island.