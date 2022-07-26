Erdogan to meet Putin in Sochi on August 5

26 July,2022 06:18 pm

ANKARA (AFP) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia s Black Sea resort of Sochi on August 5, the Turkish presidency said.

The two leaders held their first meeting since Russia s invasion of Ukraine on the sidelines of a Syria summit in Tehran on July 19.

Erdogan has tried to thrust Turkey -- on good terms with both Moscow and Kyiv -- into the centre of diplomatic efforts to try and halt the five-month war.

Turkey worked with the United Nations to get the warring sides to sign a deal in Istanbul last week aimed at resuming grain shipments across the Black Sea.

Russia in turn has been concerned by Erdogan s threats to launch a new military incursion into northern Syria.

Russia and Iran have supported the Syrian government in the decade-long conflict while Turkey has backed various rebel groups.

Both Putin and Iranian leaders urged Erdogan against launching a new Syrian offensive last week.

Analysts believe that Turkey would prefer to get Russia and Iran s approval before starting a new campaign against Kurdish militants in northern Syria that Ankara views as "terrorists".