Biden's Covid symptoms 'almost completely' gone: W.House

25 July,2022 10:56 pm

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden is "almost completely" over his Covid-19 symptoms, his official White House doctor said Monday, adding that the 79-year-old continues to receive treatment for the potentially deadly virus.

Biden, who has isolated at the White House since testing positive for the coronavirus last Thursday, was due to make a public appearance Monday to discuss moves to boost domestic production of microchips.

"His symptoms have now almost completely resolved," Biden’s physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum to the White House press secretary. "He only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness."

Biden’s lungs remain clear and his pulse, blood pressure and respiratory rate are all normal, the doctor said.

The president continues to take the antiviral therapeutic Paxlovid and "is experiencing no shortness of breath," the memorandum said.

Biden is the oldest person ever in the US presidency but his physician says he is generally in good health. He has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots against the coronavirus.



