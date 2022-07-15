Sri Lanka court bars former prime minister from leaving the country
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka s top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.
Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court s permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.