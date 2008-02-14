One million Hujjaj perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj Waqoof-e-Arafat

08 July,2022 09:38 am

MECCA (Dunya News) - Chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik, one million Hujjaj are in Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj Waqoof-e-Arafat.

Delivering Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra at Maidan-e-Arafat, Dr. Al Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa said that respecting and valuing humanity is compulsory for all Muslims. He said success lies in fear of Allah Almighty and following his orders. He said that Muslims should exhibit best of the manners as only those who will have good manners will be close to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) on the day of judgment.

The Hujjaj offered Juma and Asr prayers together. They will stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

After Azan-e-Maghrib, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky.

They will also collect pebbles from Muzdalifah to throw at Satin the next morning.

After offering Fajr Prayer at Muzdalifah, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.

The 850,000 foreign pilgrims are performing Hajj for the first time after a hiatus of two years following the travel restrictions imposed by Saudi authorities due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.