Ofcom has today revoked RT's licence to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect

LONDON (AFP) - Britain on Friday revoked the UK broadcasting license of Russian state-funded television channel RT in the latest repercussion for Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Ofcom has today revoked RT s licence to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect," Britain s media regulator said in a statement, adding it did not consider it "fit and proper" for RT to operate in the country.