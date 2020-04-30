United States Friday promised "robust" support for Ukraine in the face of increasing Russia threat.

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States on Friday promised "robust" support for Ukraine in the face of what Washington called "an increasingly acute threat of possible further Russian aggression."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and "reinforced that Ukraine continues to have the United States enduring and steadfast support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the State Department said.

Tensions between Russia and the West have been snowballing in recent weeks, with Russia massing over 100,000 troops around its pro-Western ex-Soviet neighbor.

But Washington dramatically raised the alarm over Ukraine on Friday.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned that a Russian invasion could come "any time," though he acknowledged it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade.

And echoing the alarm, President Joe Biden urging Americans to leave Ukraine immediately.

During his call with Kuleba, Blinken underscored that "any and all aggression against Ukraine by Russia will be met with swift, severe, and united consequences."

